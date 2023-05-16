Huntington National Bank Buys 427 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.