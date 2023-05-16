Huntington National Bank Has $138,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $114.79. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

