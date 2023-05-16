Huntington National Bank Sells 3,522 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

