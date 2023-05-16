iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$86.84 on Monday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$59.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

