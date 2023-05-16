ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

