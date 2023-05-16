IMC Chicago LLC Buys 19,721 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12,996.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 230,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.