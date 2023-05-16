IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.31% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CSD opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

