IMC Chicago LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

