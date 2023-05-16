IMC Chicago LLC Invests $838,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

