IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

