IMC Chicago LLC Raises Stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period.

Shares of JNUG stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

