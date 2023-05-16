IMC Chicago LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.