Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

JKHY stock opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

