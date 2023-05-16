Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $439,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

BE stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,971.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.