Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $439,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.2 %
BE stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.85.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
