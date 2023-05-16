Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $558,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

