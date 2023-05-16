Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,235,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,686,000 after purchasing an additional 184,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after purchasing an additional 180,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

