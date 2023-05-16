Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.