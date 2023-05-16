Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

