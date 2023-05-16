Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of OHI opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.04%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

