Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $517,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

