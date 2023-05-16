Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

