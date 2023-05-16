Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

EA opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.21.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

