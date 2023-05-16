Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Price Performance

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $185.46 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.79, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.