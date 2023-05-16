Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

