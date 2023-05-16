Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,188 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Premier were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 315,820 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $10,861,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,266,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

