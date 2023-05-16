Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 192 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $291.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,563. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

