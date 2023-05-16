Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.98 and a 200 day moving average of $441.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

