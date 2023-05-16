Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,278 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CDW by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,008,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 34,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

