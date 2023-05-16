Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 220,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,600 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

