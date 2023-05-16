Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,229 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $619,469,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

