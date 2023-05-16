Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,252 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

