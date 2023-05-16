Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,344 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet
In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance
ZBH opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.