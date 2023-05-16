Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,344 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

ZBH opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.