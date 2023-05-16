Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,834 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

O opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

