Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 635 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insider Activity

Insulet Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $187.07 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.98 and a 200-day moving average of $300.88. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

