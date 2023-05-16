Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,059,055 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

VRSK stock opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.