Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $215,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

NSIT stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

