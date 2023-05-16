Inspired Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

INSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

