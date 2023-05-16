International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

