Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

