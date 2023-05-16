Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 8,710 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.68. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.