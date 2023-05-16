Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,856.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $94.71 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.96 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

