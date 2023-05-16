Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 770 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chemours by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

