Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $165.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

