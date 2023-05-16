Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,942,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:RF opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

