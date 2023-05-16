Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 280 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

