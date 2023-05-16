Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Shares of TEL opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

