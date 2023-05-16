Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VMW opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware



VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

