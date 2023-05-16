Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $117,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

