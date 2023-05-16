Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $92,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

