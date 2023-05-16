Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,120,000 after acquiring an additional 458,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

